May 12, 2021

  • 55°

No injuries reported in accident

By Staff Report

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-car accident around 10:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, on Nottoway Falls Road near Kenbridge Elementary School. The driver reportedly ran off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Dominion Power and Victoria Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

