Delta Kappa Gamma holds virtual convention

The Virginia State Organization of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its first-ever virtual state convention April 24.

Attendees from the local Delta Alpha Chapter were Chapter Treasurer Brenda Wade of Kenbridge and Dr. Joy Hurt of Blackstone. Dr. Hurt was a member of the State Leadership Development Committee which planned the event that was attended virtually by more than 200 women.

The agenda included a greeting and report by the society’s International President Becky Sadowski, a business meeting and interesting workshops. There was a memorial service honoring deceased members. A Fine Arts Gallery highlighted members’ talents. New officers were elected and sworn in, including new State President Dr. Kimberly Beckerdite. There was even a special program and speaker at lunch.

The virtual convention was accessible to more people than those who usually attend the biennial event in person. Zoom, the virtual platform, made it possible for members to attend the convention from the comfort of home without the expense of large registration fees, gas for travel and hotel accommodations.