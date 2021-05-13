Top students recognized

Kenston Forest School Head of School Lori Bacon recognized the top three honor graduates of the seventh grade Friday, April 30.

The three students will deliver speeches during their graduation from the KFS Lower School. From left are valedictorian David Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill; salutatorian Harper Arthur, daughter of Mike and Lisa Arthur of South Hill and historian Matthew Steele, son of Matt and Brandy Steele of North Dinwiddie.