Tyler supports hospital week

The week of May 9-15 has been designated by Gov. Ralph Northam as Virginia Hospital Week. The week celebrates all health care workers who improve the health of their communities through compassionate patient care.

As a health care provider, Delegate Roslyn Tyler, 75th District, Virginia General Assembly, feels more than just an obligation to show appreciation for her fellow health care workers and, specifically, those working in Virginia hospitals. Health care providers and hospital workers already have very difficult jobs, and during the pandemic, their work has become even more difficult.

“I want to take the opportunity to say thank you to you, your families and everyone who supports you. Our doctors have to unselfishly work longer hours, nurses and support staff have more patients under their care, administrative staff have more paperwork to complete, and they all have less time and more stress to maintain the health of the community,” Tyler said. “As your delegate, it’s my job not just to write letters of appreciation but also to do work that shows that appreciation in real terms.”

Since 2020, in the legislature, Delegate Tyler has established a Task Force to measure and report on maternal health data to provide better care (HB2111), made COVID testing and treatment more accessible (HB2124), kept insurance companies from overcharging for life-saving insulin (HB66), ensured that first responders have greater access to care for serious occupational diseases (HB783), created a system for responding to mental health emergencies (HB5043), made telemedicine more accessible (HB5046), opened a state-provided insurance exchange (HB1428) and prohibited discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and childbirth (HB827).

“When parents’ lives are easier, providers lives are easier, and it has always been my pleasure to do that work in the legislature and here in southside Virginia,” Tyler said.