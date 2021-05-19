KFS student receives scholarship

Kenston Forest School senior, Austin Dornak, is the recipient of the South Hill Lion’s Club Scholarship.

Richard D. Carroll, scholarship chairman, presented the certificate to Dornak, at Kenston Forest School. She is the valedictorian of the KFS Class of 2021.

The Lion’s Club will send the $500 scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin, where Dornak plans to attend in the fall.

The South Hill Lions Club is a part of Lions Clubs International, a network of volunteers who work together to answer the needs that challenge communities.

Austin is the daughter of L.J. and Kim Dornak of South Hill.