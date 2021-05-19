Opinion – Get vaccinated and get free stuff

Typically, it does not pay to procrastinate, but when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination, it seems the longer you hold out the sweeter the deals get.

Like a good American, and because my wife told me to, I went to get my Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as the age limit dropped to where I was eligible.

Back then, I could get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme. That was nice of them. Back then, the company took a lot of flack from that offer for encouraging people to get vaccinated. Now, it is a fairly common thing with better offers than a doughnut.

I could have waited and received some free stuff if I traveled around to different states.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio was promoting a deal during his press conference last week offering a burger and fries from Shake Shack if you got vaccinated. I checked and there are several locations of Five Guys in New York City, so I’m not sure why vaccinated people have to settle for a Shake Shack burger.

If I was in New York City I would hold out for Yankees or Mets tickets. If they were offering free tickets to see Hamilton, I would drive up and get vaccinated again.

Ohio is offering a chance at not getting COVID and also getting $1 million. The state has a special lottery for vaccinated people in Ohio and will give out $1 million for five straight Wednesdays as well as some free college scholarships.

Virginia has a lottery. Where is our special $1 million prize drawing? Come on Governor Northam, get with the program. We can’t be outdone by a state that thinks a baseball pennant is a flag.

In Alabama, in maybe the most Alabama thing ever, people who receive vaccinations at the Talladega Motor Speedway get to drive their car around the superspeedway at between 75 to 80 mph for a few laps.

The Alabama deal was an attractive offer for Virginia resident Arthur Pence. According to an article at alabama.com, Pence drove from his home in Oak Hill to take the laps around the track. He had already received the vaccination so he took a COVID-19 test instead in exchange for driving a few caution laps like Kyle Busch around the track.

West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds for citizens between the ages of 16 and 35 who receive the vaccine.

Locally, the people at High Bridge should set up a deal where anyone who gets a vaccination would get to bungee jump off the High Bridge. Get a shot, jump off a bridge.

I would also get vaccinated again to do that. I don’t know why High Bridge doesn’t offer bungee jumping off the bridge anyway. It would be a great tourist attraction.

Until the happens, I’m going to eat my Krispy Kreme doughnut then drive to West Virginia to pick up a $100 savings bond on my way to Ohio to enter the $1 million lottery, then on to New York City for a Shake Shack burger and fries before heading down to Alabama to see how fast my car can go around Talladega Motor Speedway.

Seriously, Governor Northam, where’s the $1 million Virginia vaccination lottery?