Sometimes everything is perfect but the sled breaks

“Therefore, preparing your minds for action, and being sober-minded, set your hope fully on the grace that will be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 1:13, ESV)

Have you ever watched the movie, “Cool Runnings,” about the 1988 Winter Olympics bobsled team from Jamaica? A motley crew of Jamaican men form a team with the help of a dishonored former bobsled gold medal winner.

This team trains hard to make a wild, hair-brained idea, come to reality.

From the time they arrive in Canada this whole team is treated like a bunch of outsiders. By slowly winning the love of not only fans but also other teams, they go from having everyone feel they will only embarrass the sport to being a contender. The movie ends with them on track to win it all, but then the sled breaks. All that hard work. All that struggle. All that fighting (mentally, emotionally, even physically).

Ugghhhh! What in the world.

You know what, it is that way sometimes. You work hard. You “pay your dues.” You put in so much effort. And then, the sled breaks. Just know this, sometimes you can do everything just right. Sometimes you can pour all your blood, sweat and tears into something (or someone) and things just unravel and fall apart. And when this happens, it doesn’t mean it’s you. You cannot control everything. This bobsled team worked hard, learned from watching others, made it their own thing, and learned to, “Feel the rhythm. Feel the rhyme.

Get on up. It’s bobsled time.”

Again, sometimes you can do everything right but the sled falls apart. It’s not you. It’s the sled. You can’t control everything. You can’t make people listen. You can’t make people believe. You cannot always control the environment or items around you. However, do you know what you can control? Yourself.

Hebrews 12:2 challenges us to “fix our eyes upon Jesus”. This verse doesn’t say to fix your eyes on yourself. You won’t find in scripture to “fix your eyes on your problems.” The idea to “fix your eyes on problems” just ain’t found in God’s Word.

Over and over and over again, however, we are told to keep our focus, our aim, our eyes, our heart, our mind on Jesus Christ and God’s way. Why? It’s the only thing that will never change, nor let us down.

So, “prepare your minds for action, and set your hope fully on grace.” (1 Peter 1:13)

God, thank You that You promise over and again to never leave us nor forsake us. We place our trust only in You.

In Jesus’ name we plead, amen.