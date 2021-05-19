Two KFS athletes sign to play in college

Kenston Forest School Senior Molly Epperson signed to play softball for Roanoke College. Roanoke College is an NCAA Division III school competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Epperson is the daughter of Root and Patty Epperson of Kenbridge.

Kenston Forest School Senior Quinton Hawkins signed to play football for Peru State College located in Peru, Nebraska. Peru State football is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division I level, primarily competing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC).

Hawkins is the son of Ronald Hawkins in Richmond and Tracy Glasgow of Richmond.