May 28, 2021

  • 70°

Allard completes line worker program

By Staff Report

Published 5:34 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Brandon Allard of Kenbridge completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program May 12.  He is a graduate of Central High School.

Brandon Allard

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events