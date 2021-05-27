Allard completes line worker program
Brandon Allard of Kenbridge completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program May 12. He is a graduate of Central High School.
The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.
