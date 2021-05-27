Dornak, Mannino awarded scholarships

Kenston Forest School seniors Austin Dornak and Ariana Mannino are the recipients of the South Hill Rotary Dr. Thomas and Ann Fitzgerald $1,000 Scholarship. South Hill Rotary President Keith Ellis presented the certificates to Dornak and Mannino at Kenston Forest School. The Rotary Club will send the $1,000 scholarships to the University of Texas at Austin where Dornak plans to attend in the fall and Virginia Commonwealth University where Mannino will attend this fall. Dornak is the daughter of LJ and Kim Dornak of South Hill. Mannino is the daughter of Cesare and Mary Ellen Mannino of South Hill.