Maintain a solid support system

Graduation season is upon us.

With several schools, colleges and universities already completed and with more in our area finishing up over the next week or so, here is some advice for our upcoming graduates.

As you progress in life, pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win. It is vital to surround yourself with a support system of people who will always be there for you no matter what. People often want to have folks around them who will laugh at their jokes, who enjoy the same type things in life, who are always there for the fun times, but what about when times aren’t so fun?

Some people will only be near you as long as you are beneficial to what they desire. They’re not really here to celebrate for you. They are simply here to celebrate as long as you’re paying the tab.

Some folks may act friendly and joke around, but when life gets tight, are nowhere to be seen. Some people want you there for their personal agenda but don’t really care if you succeed or not. Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.

In Proverbs 27:17 we read, “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.”

Surround yourself with folks who will sharpen you. Don’t get all offended or upset if someone lovingly corrects you in order to better who you are. Even though the society around us is sensitive, you don’t have to be. Don’t just keep folks around you who make you feel good and who always agree with you. Hold even closer those folks who will lead you and love you. Make sure to have people in your way who will sharpen you with correction and words of encouragement. Hold tight those folks who pick you up when you fall and are more excited for you that you are for yourself when good things occur in your life.

“For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ (Galatians 1:10).”

Know this … someone’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality. Don’t worry about trying to please people. You only serve One, and He loves you just as you are. You see, God will always cheer you on as you live in His ways. He will always cheer you on. Some people won’t clap when you win.

God, however, desires to sharpen you to become better as He cheers you on.