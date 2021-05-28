Northam ends COVID restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has officially lifted all state COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Executive Order 79, all social distancing and capacity restrictions related to the novel coronavirus ended midnight Friday, May 28.

The order does not change current mask guidelines. As of Friday, May 28, fully-vaccinated Virginians do not need to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings except for places like public transportation, K-12 schools and health care facilities. Businesses retain the right to require masks inside.

Friday afternoon, Northam joined U.S. President Joe Biden at Sport Rock Climbing Center in Alexandria to celebrate the state’s progress.

“Today we mark a tremendous milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Northam said. “As of 12:01 this morning, for the first time since March 2020, there are no limits or capacity or distancing in Virginia’s restaurants, businesses, offices or other venues. That’s something we can all be proud of. We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months, and I don’t know about you, but for me this feels really good.”

“We aren’t just saving our lives. We’re getting our lives back,” Biden said.