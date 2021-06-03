107 Central High grads head off into the world

Despite a cold, rainy day, Central High School held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 29, graduating 107 seniors from the Class of 2021.

Originally planned to be held outside on the football field, graduation was relocated to the Central High School gym inside due to rain Saturday morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and space limitations, the relocation reduced the number of guests students could have attend the commencement ceremony.

During the graduation ceremony, Valedictorian Caroline Spencer told her classmates that despite the past year, they all adapted.

“We know more about adapting than any other graduating class to date,” Spencer said. “I’m not going to go on and on about the COVID situation, but it definitely changed our high school experience. Our junior year was cut short, and our senior year was very different, but we faced the situation head-on. We didn’t let it get us down, and we pushed through. Despite all the challenges COVID threw at us, we’re still all here today in these caps and gowns about to receive our diplomas. And do you know why? It’s because we adapted.”

Spencer further told her classmates they need to continue to make the best of any bad situation they may face.

“You can’t get to the top by sitting on your bottom,” Spencer said. “We can’t just sit around and expect all of our hopes and dreams to come true. The world is ours, and we need to take it by storm. You ultimately decide what you do with your life and how your future turns out … Class of 2021, our journey is not over. It is only just beginning.”