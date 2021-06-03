Battlefield trail trash cleanup

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield will host a “Clean the Bay” event Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The park will be conducting a trail maintenance trash cleanup effort next to Sailor’s Creek which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Feel free to join us as we strive to restore the health of the historic landscape. Protective gloves and trash pickers shall be provided.

Social Distancing and COVID-19 protocols shall be strictly observed. Should adverse weather conditions arise, portions of the event schedule may be altered.

Please wear comfortable clothing appropriate for changing weather conditions.

This program is family friendly and free to the public. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.