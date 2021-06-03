June 4, 2021

Overturned vehicle injures four

By Staff Report

Published 1:50 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Victoria Fire and Rescue responded to an overturned single vehicle accident Wednesday, May 26, around 1:56 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oral Oaks Road. Four occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries. The cause of the accident had not been determined as of press time.

