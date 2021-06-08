Diana Hurt Phillips, 62 of Richmond, formerly of Farmville, died Sunday, May 30, at her residence.

A Celebration of Life graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at Union Cemetery, Lunenburg County Road, Keysville. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

