Diana Hurt Phillips
Diana Hurt Phillips, 62 of Richmond, formerly of Farmville, died Sunday, May 30, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at Union Cemetery, Lunenburg County Road, Keysville. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.
www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com
