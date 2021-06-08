June 10, 2021

Jonathan M. Gonzalez

By Staff Report

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Jonathan M. Gonzalez, 30 of Yonkers, New York, died on Sunday, May 23, in New York.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, in the Gonzalez Family Cemetery, Meherrin. A viewing was held in the All Faith’s Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director.

