Jonathan M. Gonzalez, 30 of Yonkers, New York, died on Sunday, May 23, in New York.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, in the Gonzalez Family Cemetery, Meherrin. A viewing was held in the All Faith’s Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director.

