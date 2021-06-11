And in that day thou shalt say, O Lord I will praise Thee; though Thou was angry with me, thine anger is turned away, and Thou comforted me. — Isaiah 12:1

Jesus is our salvation, our strength and our song, and we will trust Him and not be afraid because Jesus is our joy.

We will praise the Lord, call upon his holy name. Lift up his name to a dying world; tell the world Jesus is our Savior, and he will protect us from all seen and unseen dangers.

Jesus said, “Trust Me.” We must know who Jesus/God is. God is Lord, it is he who made us, and we are his people and the sheep of his pasture. As a shepherd loves and protects his sheep, Jesus is protecting us. Each time we stray, he brings us back because of his love for us.

Tell the world of Jesus’ goodness. Tell the world how He saved us from our sins. How Jesus made a way out of our situations, when there seemed to be no way. How many times have we gotten ourselves in trouble when we didn’t listen, and we called upon the Lord, and he saved us? Too many times for me, thank you, Lord.

I will give thanks to the Lord because of His righteousness. I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord, most high.

When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them? — Psalm 8:3

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.