DAR holds patriotic program

The local William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution enjoyed a program focused on patriotism during its May meeting.

The program was a selection of patriotic music by soloist Liz Yon Hamlett, who studied music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Hamlett, who is Lunenburg County’s commissioner of the revenue, is known among her colleagues in the statewide organization of commissioners as the “singing commissioner” because she is often called upon to perform at the association’s events. She has even sung in the presence of the governor of Virginia.

The May meeting place was decorated in the patriotic colors of red, white and blue. Informal refreshments were served summer picnic style.

Members each left the meeting with a small flag for their home.