Drugs seized in Lunenburg

Joseph James Valania, 40, of Keysville, was arrested in Lunenburg County Friday, June 4, following an investigation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force of narcotics distribution in Lunenburg and Charlotte counties.

According to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department, as a result of a search warrant, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamines, multiple firearms and U.S. currency was seized.

Valania was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of narcotics investigators of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Division III Bureau of Criminal Investigations Appomattox Field Office.