Truck and tractor pull a success

The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, June 5, drawing around 1,200 people to Lunenburg County.

The event was a fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department. A second event is scheduled for this fall.

Classes for the tractor pull included: 6400 Pro Stock FWD, 12,000 Altered Farm, 5000 Economy Modified, 6200 Small Block and Hot Street Diesel Pickups.

Winners of Saturday’s event include:

12,000 Altered Farm

1-Tommy Eppard – 316.19

2-Bill Balderson – 316.07

3-Wayne Balderson – 305.38

4-Chuck Kelly – 273.82

6400 Pro Stock FWD

1-Bill Good – 329.87

2-Matthew Fant – 325.13

3-Kathy Jewel – 324.86

4-Buddy White – 324.06

5-Brad Broy – 322.72

6-Tommy Henley – 321.84

7-Gerry Young – 321.65

8-William Bennett – 314.77

5000 Economy Modified

1-John Nicol – 320.57

2-Bobby Meadows – 317.59

3-Tommy Coffey – 310.01

4-Hugh Crittenden – 309.90

6200 Small Block FWD

1-Chris Avery – 326.58

2-Delton Stallings – 326.18

3-Adam Stallings – 324.78

4-Shelton Stallings – 323.76

5-David Hall – 322.82

6-Dylan Wood – 322.79

7-Keith Brickhouse – 319.45

8-Leonard Stallings – 317.93

9-Miranda Chappel – 317.49

10-Micheal Goodwin – 308.87

11-Danny Peede – 304.61

12-Paul Flowers – 293.25

13-John Townsend – 225.85