Truck and tractor pull a success
The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, June 5, drawing around 1,200 people to Lunenburg County.
The event was a fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department. A second event is scheduled for this fall.
Classes for the tractor pull included: 6400 Pro Stock FWD, 12,000 Altered Farm, 5000 Economy Modified, 6200 Small Block and Hot Street Diesel Pickups.
Winners of Saturday’s event include:
12,000 Altered Farm
1-Tommy Eppard – 316.19
2-Bill Balderson – 316.07
3-Wayne Balderson – 305.38
4-Chuck Kelly – 273.82
6400 Pro Stock FWD
1-Bill Good – 329.87
2-Matthew Fant – 325.13
3-Kathy Jewel – 324.86
4-Buddy White – 324.06
5-Brad Broy – 322.72
6-Tommy Henley – 321.84
7-Gerry Young – 321.65
8-William Bennett – 314.77
5000 Economy Modified
1-John Nicol – 320.57
2-Bobby Meadows – 317.59
3-Tommy Coffey – 310.01
4-Hugh Crittenden – 309.90
6200 Small Block FWD
1-Chris Avery – 326.58
2-Delton Stallings – 326.18
3-Adam Stallings – 324.78
4-Shelton Stallings – 323.76
5-David Hall – 322.82
6-Dylan Wood – 322.79
7-Keith Brickhouse – 319.45
8-Leonard Stallings – 317.93
9-Miranda Chappel – 317.49
10-Micheal Goodwin – 308.87
11-Danny Peede – 304.61
12-Paul Flowers – 293.25
13-John Townsend – 225.85
