Incumbents seek reelection

With the June 8 deadline to file now passed, Lunenburg voters will see several local seats on the November election ballot.

According to Carolyn Parsons, general registrar for Lunenburg, the county will have three Board of Supervisors seats up for election this year, including Districts 1, 3, and 7.

The candidates running for the board seats are all current incumbents — Plymouth District Supervisor Wayne Hoover, Beaver Creek District Supervisor, and current Vice Chairman Frank Bacon, along with Meherrin River District Supervisor Robert G. “Bob” Zava.

The Lunenburg County School Board also has several offices up for election this November, including seats for the Beaver Creek District and Meherrin River District.

Sharon L. Hinkle has filed to run for the Beaver Creek District. Beverley P. Hawthorne currently holds this seat on the school board.

According to Parsons, Hawthorne’s name is not on the list of candidates who have filed.

Amy Newcomb McClure is seeking reelection to her seat for the Meherrin River District and is running unopposed.

Jordan A. Spiers will appear on the ballot as the only candidate for commonwealth’s attorney.

Spiers took over the position following the retirement of Robert Clement in December of 2020.