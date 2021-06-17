Lawson named to president’s list

Chase City resident, Molly Lawson, has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University (JMU) for the spring semester.

Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.9 or above. Lawson is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, keeps classes small with a 16:1 student-to-faculty ratio and has the highest six-year graduation rate among its peer institutions at 84%. JMU is quickly gaining a national reputation, and ranks as the most recommended university in the nation by students. As the No. 2 Best Public Regional University in the South, students enjoy unusually engaged relationships with world-class faculty, access to top-notch NCAA Division 1 athletics and state-of-the art amenities. Once students graduate they join an esteemed network of around 140,000 Dukes across the globe, giving of their time, talent and treasure to the university.