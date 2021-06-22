Ida Dolin Royster, 99 of Penney Farms, Florida and formerly of Kenbridge, joined her husband, G.E. “Ike” Royster Jr.; her parents, Albert and Virginia Florence Workman Dolin and her sister, Artie Jane Hysell, in Heaven on June 19.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Farmer of Jacksonville, Florida and Bonnie Johnson (Kelly) of Birmingham, Alabama; her son, G.E. “Ike” Royster III (Donna) of St. Petersburg, Florida; eight grandchildren, Nicole Royster Amnno, Amy Royster, Danielle Royster Fossett, Jonathan Royster Farmer, Daniel Keaton Farmer, Andrew Charles Farmer, Travis Paul Johnson, Leighton Elizabeth Johnson and eight great-grandchildren.

Ida was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Kenbridge, and then Penney Memorial Church in Penney Farms, Florida. She graduated from Scott High School in Madison, West Virginia and Kanawha School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years and served in many volunteer positions. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf well into her nineties.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, at 11 a.m., in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, PO Box 965, Kenbridge, VA 23944.