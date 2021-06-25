Community calendar for the week of June 23

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JUNE 23

LIBRARY TRUSTEES MEET – The Lunenburg County Public Library System, Inc. Board of Trustees will hold its bi-monthly meeting on June 23 at 9 a.m. at the Ripberger Public Library.

JUNE 27

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – New Gilfield RZUA Church in Victoria will hold Vacation Bible School for children ages 2 and up Sunday, June 27, through Thursday, July 1. The Sunday, June 27 session begins at 3 p.m. All other nights are from 6 to 9 p.m.

JULY 13

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING – The Victoria Town Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Municipal Building.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 Southill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The Wi-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.