June 30, 2021

Kenbridge has Grade A water

By Staff Report

Published 8:47 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

For the second year in a row, Kenbridge Water Works Operator Danny Thompson, right, was presented with the Excellence in Waterworks Operations/Performance Gold Level Award. The award from the Virginia Department of Health was presented by Kenbridge Mayor Ken Blackburn.  “Danny has given us clean and safe drinking water for yet another year,” Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “He continues to excel at his job.”  

