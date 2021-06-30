Kenbridge has Grade A water
For the second year in a row, Kenbridge Water Works Operator Danny Thompson, right, was presented with the Excellence in Waterworks Operations/Performance Gold Level Award. The award from the Virginia Department of Health was presented by Kenbridge Mayor Ken Blackburn. “Danny has given us clean and safe drinking water for yet another year,” Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “He continues to excel at his job.”
