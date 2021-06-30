May we embrace and share our freedom

“May freedom be seen, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” – Peter Marshall.

This coming Sunday is the Fourth of July.

Fireworks will fly throughout the night sky.

Grills will be smoking up some delicious items to eat from ribs to hamburgers, hotdogs to pork shoulders.

Folks will gather in groups all over this nation celebrating the freedoms we often take for granted. It’s been told numerous times how “freedom isn’t free.” The freedoms some abuse or take for granted cost the lives of men and women through the ages. The freedoms some exploit and take out of context weren’t established for us to become a spoiled group who always has to have their way. Freedom doesn’t mean we can (or should) do whatever it is we want. Freedom is supposed to help us realize we can be the good needed in unselfish ways making sure the generations to come are not entitled brats but are a people who appreciate and desire to live a life of being the good needed.

Peter Marshall, the gentleman quoted at the beginning of this devotion, served as chaplain for the Senate in the late 40s. Marshall clearly believed this mentality and ideology is so important that he says this numerous times while serving, often in his prayers. He also stated, “Liberty is too precious a thing to be buried in books. It cost too much to be hoarded.” Marshall understood that his liberties and freedoms weren’t there for personal spoiling or enjoyments. He knew full well, the greatest freedom he savored was given by the ultimate gift of Jesus dying for our sins and rising victorious over death, conquering Hell for us so that we can truly be free and liberated.

Please soak in these next words, not only as an American but more as a follower of Jesus Christ. “May freedom be seen, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.”

Learn this quote from Marshall, and apply it to your daily life. Teach this upon the hearts and minds of the generations to come that we would no longer see selfishness and entitled people but a people who desire to serve others and be the good needed.

“For you were called to freedom. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.” (Galatians 5:13)

Father, we read how Jesus sets us free. May we embrace this freedom and share it with as many as possible that they too understand how needed you are. Love and lead through me in Jesus’ name, amen.