A memorial Celebration of Life for Arthur Waverly Banks Jr., 54 of Victoria, will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at the Peoples Community Center, Victoria.

He is survived by his parents, Pastors Richard and Mattie Seay of Kenbridge; three sisters, Angela, Sharon and Darlene; and host of other relatives and friends.

Internment will be private. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

