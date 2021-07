Community calendar for the week of July 7

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JULY 7

REVIVAL AND HOMECOMING – Bethlehem R.Z.U.A. Church at 2455 Reedy Creek Road will hold a revival July 7 through 9 with services beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. A homecoming service will be held Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Isaiah Hurt of Keysville. Dinner will be served.

JULY 13

VICTORIA TOWN COUNCIL – The Victoria Town Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Municipal Building.

JULY 17

JULY JUBILEE – The Town of Kenbridge will host the July Jubilee Saturday, July 17, at the Town Park between the Town Hall and the Town Gym. There will be food and product vendors, fun for the kids and a car show.

JULY 20

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Kenbridge Town Hall.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 Southill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.