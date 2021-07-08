Medwar, Wallace honored for academics

Hampden-Sydney College Class of 2021 graduates Jared Medwar and Canevin Wallace have been named 2021 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Scholar All-Americans. Medwar and Wallace become the program’s 18th and 19th USILA Scholar-All-Americans.

In addition, the H-SC Lacrosse Team earned the 2021 USILA Team All-Academic Award.

Medwar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering physics with a minor in mathematics while attaining a 3.46 GPA. He started all 15 games this season for the Tigers, and led the team in goals (37), assists (22) and points (59), adding 31 ground balls from his attacking position. He was previously named a USILA Honorable Mention All-American, was an Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA) All-Region 4 selection, an All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) First Team honoree and participated in the USILA Senior All-Star Game. Jared was also named to the USILA National Team of the Week (4/13), and was an ODAC Player of the Week (3/1), as well.

Wallace earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with a minor in rhetoric while attaining a 3.05 GPA. He started all 15 games, as well, and was second on the team in caused turnovers (21) and fourth in ground balls (40) from his defender position. Like Medwar, he too was previously named a USILA Honorable Mention All-American, was an IMLCA All-Region 4 selection, an All-ODAC First Team honoree and participated in the USILA Senior All-Star Game.

The Tigers were one of only 52 NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse programs among 221 overall to achieve a team GPA above 3.0 in earning the USILA Team All-Academic Award.

To be eligible for USILA Scholar All-American status, an individual must be a senior in their final season, must have earned at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA and must have either earned USILA All-American or North-South All-Star Game honors (all of which these two achieved).