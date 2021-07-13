Annie H. Holmes, 98 of Meherrin entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 7. Mrs. Holmes was born in Traffic, on Nov. 14, 1922 to the late George Holloway Sr. and Annie McCormick Holloway.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Victoria. Mrs. Holmes was a celebrated educator with a career spanning 40 years with Lunenburg County. She worked in many capacities, as a teacher, principal and guidance counselor.

Funeral services with limited seating were conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, at the chapel of Giles-Harris Funeral Home, Chase City with Rev. William Moore III officiating. Burial followed in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Victoria.

Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City. Complete obituary at www.harrisfhc.com.