Lucy Mae Hazelwood Perkins was born in Victoria on Oct. 20, 1936 to Malachi (Mel) and Eva Mae (Mamie) Hazelwood. She was the tenth child of eighteen brothers and sisters.

Lucy married Marion (Ace) Perkins. She was a member of First Corinth Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia, until she moved back home in 1997, where she rejoined First Baptist Church in Victoria.

She was an employee of Thermal Ceramics in Augusta, Georgia for many years where she retired with three outstanding awards. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 37:3, “Trust in the Lord and do good, so shalt thou dwell in the land and verily thou shalt be fed.”

Lucy departed this life on June 24, and is preceded in death by her parents, Malachi and Eva Mae Hazelwood and husband, Marion.

Lucy leaves to cherish her memories: god-daughter, Tamara Beard of Augusta, Georgia; three very dear nieces, Kelly, Jasmine and Takeyshia Crowder, whom she loved as her own; siblings, Mary Boswell of Newark, New Jersey, Doris Taylor, Samuel Hazelwood (Dorothy) and Virginia Crowder (Jimmie) all of Victoria; one sister-in-law, Lillie H. Rosier of Augusta, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Victoria, Reverend Violet Oliver officiated. Interment was in First Baptist Memorial Garden, Victoria.