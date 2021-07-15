Community calendar for the week of July 15

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JULY 17

JULY JUBILEE – The Town of Kenbridge will host the July Jubilee Saturday, July 17, at the Town Park between the Town Hall and the Town Gym. There will be food and product vendors, fun for the kids and a car show.

JULY 20

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Kenbridge Town Hall.

JULY 21

BLOOD DRIVE – A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, July 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Victoria-Lunenburg Community Center at 1421 6th Street in Victoria.

JULY 27

VFW AUXILIARY MEETING – The regular monthly meeting of the VFW Auxiliary #9954 will be held at the Post in Victoria at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Dinner for members will be available at 6:15 p.m.

ONGOING

AMERICAN FLAG EXHIBIT – The paintings and art of Marion (MEL) Fetterolf will be on display at the Victoria Public Library throughout the month of July. The exhibit is in memory of the artist who was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post #9943. Fetterolf is a graduate of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She is the mother of Carole Wallace of Kenbridge. The painting of the Betty Ross House included in the show was chosen to be part of a special White House exhibit in 1976. A drawing for a needlepoint canvas kit of the Betsy Ross House designed by Fetterolf will be held at the conclusion of the exhibit.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.