FSA office looking for candidates

The Lunenburg County FSA office will be accepting nominations for candidates to be placed on the election ballot to represent Local Administrative Area (LAA) 3 through August 2.

The LAA includes the area of Lunenburg County that is West of the Meherrin River and West of Highway 49.

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.

Nomination forms (FSA-669A) can be obtained at the Charlotte/Lunenburg County FSA office or online at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. To be valid, the nomination form must be signed by the person being nominated, indicating agreement to serve if elected.

The completed nomination form must be returned to the Charlotte/Lunenburg County FSA office by the close of business on August 2 or postmarked by midnight August 2.

Anyone needing a nomination form or more information should contact the Charlotte/Lunenburg office at (434) 542-5121.