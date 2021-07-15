Virtual parenting session planned

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will host a virtual Community Out-Reach Education program via Zoom on parenting tips for resilient children. The session will be held Thursday, July 22, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The leader of the session will be Dr. Onaiza Anees, a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in children’s mental health. Learn some tips on how to empower your kids to be resilient even under tough circumstances.

Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded.