Clarence Lee Lewis, 81 of Green Bay, formerly of Woodbridge, joined his wife, Shirley Elizabeth Blevins Lewis, in Heaven on July 19.

He was the son of the late James Lee Lewis and Martha Payne Lewis and brother of the late Benjamin Lewis, Mae Brown, Margaret Mason, Jimmy Lewis, William Lewis and Stewart Lewis.

He is survived by his son, Eddie Lewis (Shannon); four grandchildren, Flint (Rebecca), Lydia (Benjamin Kelly), Olin, and Laurel.

Clarence retired from IBEW Local 26 as a master electrician.

He enjoyed reading his bible, raising tomatoes, cutting firewood and being with family.

He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Central Baptist Church, 57 Merryman Drive, Victoria, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, July 21, from 6 p.m. until start of funeral services at 7 p.m. Graveside committal services will be held Thursday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 944, Victoria, VA. 23974.

Online condolences may be sent at www.staplesfh.com.