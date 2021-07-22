Truck traffic in Victoria becoming an issue

Citizens residing on Mecklenburg Avenue in Victoria are asking the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors (BOS) to take action on large trucks passing through the area at a high rate of speed.

Patricia Harper-Tunley presented a petition to the BOS Thursday, July 8, requesting a through truck restriction sign be erected.

“The trucks are moving at a high rate of speed through a fully populated residential area, noise levels increased, and the roads are showing stress areas from the constant travel of the oversized, fully-loaded trucks,” Harper-Tunley said. “The possibility for an accident that would involve loss of life or limbs is an imminent threat to this neighborhood of predominantly African-American residents. School is out and children are playing in their yards and along the sidewalk area. Parents, seniors leaving their driveways to maintain their everyday activities. All these actions are at risk from the high traffic of these trucks.”

Although there is a designated truck route, some citizens say large trucks are not abiding by the route.

According to a 2019 and 2020 traffic count by VDOT, there is less than 2% significant truck traffic on Mecklenburg Avenue.

“So, you have a very small percentage of those trucks, but if they are traveling at a higher rate of speed, I feel like more of our issue is the speed issue and safety than it is the number of multiple axle vehicles that you’re seeing,” County Administrator Tracy Gee said.

Gee also pointed out that Mecklenburg Avenue is in the Town of Victoria while Mecklenburg Street is in the county.

“It’s the same road,” Gee said.

Following Harper-Tunley’s presentation, the BOS unanimously voted to ask VDOT for a traffic study on Mecklenburg Avenue and Mecklenburg Street.

Virginia Code § 46.2-809 and guidelines adopted by Commonwealth Transportation Board note to have a through truck restriction implemented, the following must take place:

Public notices for the hearing must include a description of the proposed through truck restriction and the alternate route.

The local governing body must hold a public hearing.

The resolution must describe the proposed through truck restriction and a description of the alternate.

The governing body must include in the resolution that it will use enforcement of the proposed restriction by the appropriate local law enforcement.

“We want to have a safe and secure community for the residents of Mecklenburg Avenue as well as all citizens of Lunenburg County,” Harper-Tunley said. “We believe having this route declared as a ‘Through Truck Restricted’ area would bring the community just that safety and security to include less wear and tear on the road which is currently under heavy stress.”