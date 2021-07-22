One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all. Ephesian 4:6.

God has given each of us special abilities and he wants us to use them to help strengthen our families, neighbors, churches. We must ask Jesus to teach us how to use our God-given abilities for the good of the world.

Some of the gifts are apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. God uses all of them for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry and for the edifying of the body of Christ.

Paul said since we are children of Christ we should not think as we did before, but be renewed in the spirit of your mind. All of the sinful thoughts and deeds should be removed from our spirit and mind.

As believers of Jesus, we belong to one body and united under one head, Jesus. God is asking us to be a representative for him and tell the world about the good news, which is Jesus.

God has given His church a great responsibility to make disciples in all nations. God needs teachers, ministers, healers, administrators and many others. He calls us as members of his body and we each have different tasks to accomplish and together. We can get it done. Working together, we can accomplish more together than working alone.

Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. – Ephesians 6:24

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.