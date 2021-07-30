Community calendar for the week of July 29

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

AUGUST 1

VICTORIA CHURCH OF NAZARENE – Children’s Church “Wacky Town of Jesus” will begin at the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, 1404 6th Street, Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:50 a.m., for children through sixth grade. The kids will kick it off learning the books of the Bible. Call the church office at 696-2592, for more information.

HOMECOMING DAY – The Oak Grove Baptist Church will have its annual Homecoming Day at noon Sunday, Aug. 1. The guest speaker will be Rev. Raven Stevenson from Third Street Baptist Church in Petersburg.

NEW POPLAR MOUNT BAPTIST – New Popular Baptist Church at 5516 East Courthouse Road in Nottoway County will reopen for in-person services Sunday, Aug. 1. Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. The pastor is Nathaniel Tucker.

AUGUST 3

HEART OF VIRGINIA BEEKEEPERS – The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office near Lowe’s in Farmville. The topic will be control of varroa mites in the beehive. Anyone who has bees, or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org

AUGUST 4

REVIVAL SERVICE – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge will have revival services August 4 – 6 at 7 p.m. nightly with a prayer and praise service. Guests pastors are Rev. Norman Davis of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Blackstone on Wednesday. Rev. Willie Haedy, associate minister of Bethany Baptist Church on Thursday, Rev. Melissa Hymon, associate minister Flat Rock Baptist Church in Kenbridge on Friday. Sunday Aug. 8, the church will hold its 80th Annual Homecoming Service at 11 a.m. Pastor Carlton Clark will deliver the message. Due to COVID-19 and practicing social distancing, we will not serve dinner following the service. Please wear a mask and bring a Bible to the services.

OCTOBER 9

AUTUMN DAY – The Town of Victoria will be host its 40th Year Autumn Day Event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ONGOING

AMERICAN FLAG EXHIBIT – The paintings and art of Marion (MEL) Fetterolf will be on display at the Victoria Public Library throughout the month of July. The exhibit is in memory of the artist who was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post #9943. Fetterolf is a graduate of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She is the mother of Carole Wallace of Kenbridge. The painting of the Betty Ross House included in the show was chosen to be part of a special White House exhibit in 1976. A drawing for a needlepoint canvas kit of the Betsy Ross House designed by Fetterolf will be held at the conclusion of the exhibit.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.