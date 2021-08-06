Calendar of events for week of August 4

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

AUGUST 4

REVIVAL SERVICE – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge will have revival services August 4 – 6 at 7 p.m. nightly with a prayer and praise service. Guests pastors are Rev. Norman Davis of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Blackstone on Wednesday. Rev. Willie Haedy, associate minister of Bethany Baptist Church on Thursday and Rev. Melissa Hymon, associate minister of Flat Rock Baptist Church in Kenbridge on Friday. Sunday, Aug. 8, the church will hold its 80th Annual Homecoming Service at 11 a.m. Pastor Carlton Clark will deliver the message. Due to COVID-19 and practicing social distancing, we will not serve dinner following the service. Please wear a mask and bring a Bible to the services.

AUGUST 7

RUMMAGE SALE – St. Paul and St. Andrew Episcopal Church will hold its annual rummage sale Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon. Clothing, furniture, housewares, Christmas items and more will be available at 512 South Broad Street in Kenbridge.

AUGUST 10

VICTORIA TOWN COUNCIL – The Victoria Town Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

AUGUST 12

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse.

AUGUST 17

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

OCTOBER 9

AUTUMN DAY – The Town of Victoria will host its 40th Year Autumn Day Event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.