Meridian Waste donates $4,500 to LCYBL

Meridian Waste Virginia has donated a combined $4,500 to Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League’s efforts to compete at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Joe Gustaf, operations manager of Meridian Waste’s Lunenburg Landfill, presented Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League (LCYBL) President David Clark with the donation.

The baseball celebration was held at Lenhart Field in Victoria on Monday, July 19, with donations presented by numerous community businesses. Each year, Meridian Waste donates $50,000 towards civic activities in Lunenburg County.

At the request of the county, $3,000 was reallocated for the Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League. Gustaf presented a separate check for the additional $1,500 donation.

LCYBL belongs to Dixie Youth Baseball (DYB) which includes children from ages four to 12. All three divisions from Lunenburg County have become state champions and will represent Virginia at the DYB World Series 2021 held in Laurel, Miss. at the Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex.

The LCYBL is working towards its goal of raising $50,000 to support all players with travel and lodging expenses. The non-profit has received donations from six local businesses. For more information and to donate, contact LCYBL President David Clark at (434) 917-9106 or email lunenburgcybl@gmail.com.