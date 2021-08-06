Sometimes silence is the best option

With the Olympics in full swing, stories of past memories have been flooding news, sports and social media outlets.

One true story being dropped (pun intended as you’ll soon read) goes along with a true illustration for us this week to ponder. True story — In the opening ceremony of the 1936 Olympic Games, around 25,000 pigeons were released all at once. With the teams lined up military style on the field below and the spectators filling the stands, these pigeons circled overhead, clouding the sky above, and then the cannons were fired and it scared the poop right out of those pigeons.

Spectators and athletes alike remembered the pitter-patter of poop pegging the brims of straw hats throughout the arena.

True Illustration — a bird was flying south for the winter when he slowly faded behind his family. The wind and icy weather soon made the bird’s wings become harder and harder to the point he could no longer fly. The bird slowly and carefully glided its way down to a farm below. Once on the farm, a nearby cow walked over top of this bird and dropped a plop right on top of this bird. The bird was furious and began screaming at the cow, but then realized he was warmed up enough to continue his flight to which he began to cheer in excitement.

A nearby cat hearing all this commotion snuck up on the bird, slapped it around a couple times, then ate the bird. The moral of this illustration is not everyone who drops a plop on your head is your enemy, not everyone who cleans you off is your friend, and whenever a plop is dropped on your head, keep your mouth shut.

Did you know that Proverbs 21:23 tells us, “The one who guides his mouth and tongue keeps himself out of trouble?” There is wisdom in keeping your mouth shut. Sometimes it’s best to not say a thing rather than saying something that you may regret later, something that may not be accurate and true, something that may ruin your witness, something that would cause more damage than good.

Some folks will say and do things just to watch your reaction. Some folks will say and do things that may cause the wrong reaction when in actuality they are helping you out.

Just like that bird, not everyone who drops a plop is your enemy, and not everyone who cleans you off is your friend. What do we do?

Sometimes, well, sometimes you’re best to just keep your mouth shut, watch out for pigeons, and enjoy the games. “Even a fool is considered wise when he keeps silent.” (Proverbs 17:28)