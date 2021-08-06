Victoria has big plans for $1.7 million

The Town of Victoria has big plans for the close to $1.7 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton, the first allocation of funds was received at the end of June. The second allocation is expected to be received by the end of the official year 2022.

“These funds must be expended by the end of 2024,” Newton said.

According to Newton, American Rescue Plan funds are eligible to be used towards Victoria’s $3 million sewer project.

Newton said using a portion of these funds would mean the town does not have to borrow as much to complete the project or raise town citizens’ utility rates.

Newton said that several uses of the funds would also include:

Responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts

Providing premium pay to essential works or grants to employers of essential

workers by providing premium pay to eligible workers

Providing government services to the extent of any revenue reduction resulting from

the pandemic

Making necessary capital improvements in water, sewer and/or broadband infrastructure

In addition, Newton suggested that funds could be used to assist small businesses in enhancing outdoor spaces (restaurant patios), improving buildings that face the streets.

Also, during the meeting, Newton requested that council consider using funds towards new automated meter reading equipment.