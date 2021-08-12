Colonial Dames chapter honors outgoing treasurer

At a recent luncheon meeting called with a surprise in mind, the local Meherrin Chapter of National Society Colonial Dames 17th century honored its retiring treasurer, Helen Skipwith Gordon Williams of Blackstone and Nottoway County, for her faithful service as chapter treasurer for 24 years. Williams, a charter member of the chapter, (center) receives a framed certificate of appreciation from Chapter President Lucy “Cookie” Currin of Lunenburg (left). She was also surprised by flowers, a gift card and a cake enjoyed by the members, decorated as a check in recognition of the many checks Williams had written in the last 24 years. Shown on the right is Nancy Turner from Kenbridge, incoming treasurer of the chapter.