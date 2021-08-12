Community calendar for the week of Aug. 11

AUGUST 12

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse.

AUGUST 14

SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION – The VFW Auxiliary Post Home #9954 in Victoria will host the District #4 Auxiliary School of Instruction Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The District 4 Meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m., then lunch will be served by the VFW. All members are encouraged to attend.

AUGUST 15

OAK GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH – The Oak Grove Baptist Church will have service at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15. The guest speaker will be Rev Boris Bullock from Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg.

AUGUST 17

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

AUGUST 22

GOSPEL CONCERT – The Victoria Christian Church, located in the town at 2100 Lee Avenue, will feature an afternoon of uplifting music Sunday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m., when the King’s Choir of Hampton Roads will perform its “This Far by Faith” concert. This community choir is under the direction of former Victoria native, Donna Pinchbeck Thomas, and is made up of members from various local churches in the Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth area.

AUGUST 24

VFW AUXILIARY – The regular monthly meeting of VFW Auxiliary #9954 will be held the fourth Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Post Home. A meal will be available to all members at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting. All members are welcome.

OCTOBER 9

AUTUMN DAY – The Town of Victoria will host its 40th Year Autumn Day Event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH – Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Please bring a Bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.