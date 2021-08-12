King’s Choir performs at local church

The King’s Choir of Hampton Roads will present a gospel concert at Victoria Christian Church Sunday, August 22, at 4 p.m.

The King’s Choir is a community choir, comprised of members of local churches in the Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth area. The choir, directed by Victoria native Donna Pinchbeck Thomas, will present its “This Far By Faith” concert of uplifting music.

“The gospel music we sing relates well to any age, and by its very nature, relates to any people group,” Thomas said. “Some of it is old, and some is new, but all of it is good. By good, we mean it passes the Biblical test of being true, and musically it includes many styles — anthems, hymns, various gospel styles and current Christian music.”

The Victoria Christian Church is located in the town of Victoria at 2100 Lee Avenue, adjacent to Nottoway Boulevard (Route 49). Pastor Earl P. Pinchbeck, Jr. extends an invitation to everyone to enjoy this free concert.