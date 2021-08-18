Albert Hayes, 78 of Kenbridge, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, after a brief illness.

Albert graduated with the Class of 1963 from Lunenburg High School in Victoria, where he was a talented athlete in basketball. He was employed in furniture manufacturing and finishing, including over 40 years with Ladd Furniture.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Bacon; his mother, Eloise Virginia Hayes Bacon and his sister, Vergie Bacon.

Albert is survived by his wife, Shirley Sydnor Hayes of Kenbridge; children, Vonda H. Smith (Wilfred) of Ruther Glen and Alesia L. Hayes of Kenbridge; grandchildren, Brandon Smith of Mechanicsville and Krista Smith of Woodbridge; great-granddaughter, Nova Smith of Fredericksburg; devoted sister, Gwendolyn Bacon of Fort Mitchell; brother-in-law, Carl Sydnor (Alma) of Lanham, Maryland; sisters-in-law, Doris Johnson of Kenbridge and Hortense Beck (Dennis, who was a faithful brother in-law) of Richmond; dedicated cousins, Theodore Hayes and Thelma Staten; dedicated friend, Jerry Robinson and a host loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Sydnor Family Cemetery, Kenbridge. S.P. Jones and Son were in charge of the arrangements.