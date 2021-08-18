Alford plea entered in murder case

A Luneburg County man has waived his rights to a criminal trial following Alford pleas of guilty to felony murder and malicious wounding.

Edward Lee Dunnavant will appear before a judge on Oct. 19 for a sentencing hearing to determine the sentence and disposition of the matter.

Edward Dunnavant was charged with first degree murder of his father, former Central High School baseball coach Reginald Jarvis “Reggie” Dunnavant, and concealment of a dead body after deputies discovered the body of his father during a wellness check in December 2019.

According to a press release from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to the residence of Reggie Dunnavant, age 69, in the 4000 block of Poorhouse Road in Victoria based on a tip for a wellness check.

The release cited that upon arrival, deputies discovered the Reggie’s remains inside of a bathroom where he had been dead for what is believed to have been three days or more. Evidence of foul play was discovered.

Reggie’s 37-year-old son, Edward, was at his father’s home when deputies arrived. The release states that Edward claimed to be living with his father, although he possessed a DMV address in the 200 block of Southview Farm Road in Kenbridge.

Edward was arrested initially on a felony charge of concealment of a dead body and taken into custody. According to the release, after approximately five hours of investigation, he was then charged with first degree murder.