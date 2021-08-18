Tina Ann Joyner Poe, 52 of Kenbridge, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10. She was born Jan. 15, 1969 in Hopewell and was the daughter of the late John Thomas Joyner Jr. and the late Lillie Mae Turner Joyner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Little Frank Poe Jr. and sister, Jean Crenshaw.

Tina is survived by her husband, Frank James Poe; daughter, Christina Brothers (Kyle); two sons, Brian Poe and Derek Poe (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Turner Poe, Hadley Poe and Hayes Poe and two step-grandchildren, Rhiannon Brothers and Gabriel Brothers. She is also survived by her sisters, Cindy Bryant and DeeDee Zava; brothers, Tommy Joyner, Keith Joyner, John Joyner III, Danny Joyner and George Joyner; brother-in-law, Harold Crenshaw; special friend, Wendy Roark and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was member of the Kenbridge Family Worship Center Church of God of Prophecy. Tina’s memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Kenbridge Family Worship Center, 1127 South Broad Street, Kenbridge, Virginia 23944. The family received family and friends one hour prior to the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Kenbridge Family Worship Center or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (www.komen.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com.

Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City handled the arrangements.