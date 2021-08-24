Lisa L. Walker
Oct. 23, 1969 – Aug. 20, 2021
Lisa L. Walker of Baltimore, Maryland, a native of Victoria, passed away Friday, Aug. 20.
She is survived by her father, Daniel (Edwina) Walker; her mother, Dora (Ben) Drummond; her goddaughter, Dana Jennings; her brother, Daniel “Boone” Walker; her sister, Linda Walker and a host of other family and friends.
Online guestbook and full obituary can be viewed at spjonesandson.com/lisa-walker.
You Might Like
Mack Samson ‘Tree Man’ Hazelwood
Mack Samson “Tree Man” Hazelwood, 79 of Kenbridge, joined his wife, Nellie Bohannon Hazelwood, in Heaven on Aug. 17. Mack... read more